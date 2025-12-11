Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Unveiled Globally: Full Specs, Features, Pricing

Redmi has launched its Note 15 5G series globally with three models – the Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The phones were unveiled in Poland alongside the 4G versions of the lineup. With brighter AMOLED displays, silicon-carbon batteries, and higher-resolution cameras, the new series gives users a refreshed set of options across different performance levels. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G use slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED CrystalRes panels with higher brightness levels and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. All three models include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP rating, with the base Note 15 carrying an IP65 rating, while the Pro and Pro+ versions offer IP68 protection. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

Redmi has differentiated the lineup with three chipsets. The Note 15 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultra, and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. RAM starts at 6GB on the base model, going up to 12GB on the Pro+. All variants come with UFS 2.2 storage. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

Battery sizes also vary. The Note 15 5G includes a 5,520mAh unit, the Note 15 Pro 5G gets a 6,580mAh battery, and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Note 15 5G comes with a 108MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Note 15 Pro and Pro+ models upgrade to a 200MP primary camera with OIS. At the front, the Note 15 and Note 15 Pro feature a 20MP selfie camera, while the Pro+ gets a 32MP shooter.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price and Availability

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at PLN 1,199 (approx. Rs 29,900) for the 6GB+128GB variant. The Note 15 Pro 5G is priced at PLN 1,699 (approx. Rs 42,400) for 8GB+256GB. The Note 15 Pro+ 5G costs PLN 1,999 (approx. Rs 49,900) for 8GB+256GB and PLN 2,299 (approx. Rs 57,400) for the 12GB+256GB model. Sales begin on December 18, with colour options varying by model.