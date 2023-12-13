Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has confirmed the launch date of its next smartphone series in India. The Chinese phone maker will bring the Redmi Note 13 series in early January in the country. It has shared a promotional poster of the series hinting at more powerful models in the lineup. Let’s take a look.

Redmi Note 13 India launch date

Redmi Note 13 series will debut on January 4 in India. The poster shared by Xiaomi India’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) has the tagline ‘SuperPower.SuperNote.’ confirming the new models to be even more powerful.

Unfortunately, the poster doesn’t reveal anything else, not even the design or other key highlights. However, the series is already official in the home market, China. That said, we can have a look at the specs of those models and keep our expectations.

Redmi Note 13 series comprises three phones in China, namely, the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. We expect all models to land in India next month.

Redmi Note 13 series specifications

The Note 13 and Note 13 Pro have a similar design featuring a flat display. The Pro+ has a curved panel and a cleaner camera island. The trio sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Note 13 has Gorilla Glass 5 protection as opposed to the Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the Pro models.

Under the hood, the Note 13 is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset. The Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra, respectively. The Pro models have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in China. The vanilla model comes with a max 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Note 13 has a 108MP + 2MP dual-rear camera system. The Note 13 Pro and Pro+ feature a 200MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. There’s a 16MP selfie snapper on all models. Only the Pro models support 4K video recording, the standard Note 13 is limited to 1080p video.

As for the battery, the Note 13 has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ have 5,100mAh + 67W and 5,000mAh + 120W battery setups, respectively. The series boots on Android 14-based MIUI 14.

It’s unclear whether the Indian models will have the same specs or there will be some tweaking. More details including the pricing, colors, and availability will be known during the launch next month.