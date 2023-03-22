Redmi has announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 12 4G in India later this month. The Redmi Note 12 4G will be available on Flipkart as a new microsite has gone live. The upcoming phone will feature less powerful specifications than the 5G counterpart, which was launched in India last year.

“…building on the success of the Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi is bringing a newer variant of Redmi Note 12 to cater to the needs of the masses,” Redmi said. The Redmi Note 12 4G launch in India will take place on March 30. In a tweet, Redmi said that this will be a special launch for the Xiaomi Fan Festival, which means the brand’s sale with an extravaganza of discounts and deals may start at the end of this month.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is an entirely new phone, meaning it has not been launched in China yet. So, while we do not know the full specifications of the Redmi Note 12 4G, the listing of the phone on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealed a few internals. Moreover, the teasers confirm a few aspects of the phone.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications

According to the microsite for the Redmi Note 12 4G on the Xiaomi website, the upcoming phone will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. On the back, you can expect the Redmi Note 12 4G to feature three cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, the phone may come with a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The Redmi Note 12 4G may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 11GB of onboard and virtual RAM. Keeping the lights on may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.