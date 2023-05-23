Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ sale in India now live: Price, specifications

Redmi announced the launch of its Redmi A2 series on May 19 in India. The series is comprised of Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones. The newly launched Redmi A2 series is available for sale starting today at 12 PM. Also Read - Redmi A2 series launched with Helio G36 SoC and 5,000mAh battery

Redmi A2 series is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor and has an 8MP dual camera setup at the back. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Also Read - Redmi A2 series to launch on May 19 in India: Everything you need to know

Redmi A2 series colour, price and availability

Redmi A2 is available in three colours- light Blue, light Green and Black and Redmi A2+ is also offered in three colours, which include Classic Black, Aqua Green and Sea Green. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

Redmi A2 smartphone is available in two variants. A variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage is available for Rs 6,299 and a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 7,999.

Redmi A2+ smartphone has a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which is available for Rs 8,499.

Interested buyers can get these smartphones from Amazon.in, mi.com and retail outlets.

Furthermore, buyers can avail Rs 300 discount with ICICI bank, HDFC and Axis bank credit cards and credit card EMI on 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of Redmi A2. In addition to this, Rs 500 discount is available with ICICI bank, HDFC and Axis bank credit cards and credit card EMI on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi A2.

Redmi A2 series specifications

CPU and storage

Redmi A2 series is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor based on 12nm technology, and it has an IMG GE8320 680MHz GPU. The newly launched smartphone has up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Redmi A2 is expandable up to 512GB through microSD and Redmi A2+ is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphones run on the Android 13 Go edition.

Display

Redmi A2 series comes with a 6.52-inch scratch-resistant display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and 400nits of peak brightness.

Battery

Redmi A2 series comes with a 5000mAh battery, which gives 32 days of standby time and 32 hours of call time, as per the company’s claim. It has a 10W charger in the box.

Camera

Coming to the camera, the Redmi A2 series comes with 8MP AI dual camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front.

Connectivity

Redmi A2 series comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band. The smartphones offer navigation support for GPS, AGPS, Glonass, and Beidou. In addition to this, smartphones support USB OTG.

Dimensions

Coming to dimensions, Redmi A2 series smartphones have a height of 164.9mm, a width of 76.75mm and a thickness of 9.09mm. The smartphones weigh 192g and have a leather-back design.

Additional features

Redmi A2+ features a fingerprint sensor whereas Redmi A2 has no such sensor.