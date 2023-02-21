comscore Realme's 240W fast charging for the GT 3 demoed
Realme India has revealed the 240W fast charging technology which will be supported by the upcoming Realme GT 3 smartphone.

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme GT 3 240W on February 28 in the global markets. As the name suggests, the smartphone will feature 240W fast charging, which will be first for markets outside China. Also Read - Realme GT 3 240W key specifications surface ahead of February 28 launch

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has demoed the 240W charger showing its true potential. And as you’d expect, the phone’s battery gets to the brim in under 10 minutes. Also Read - Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

The 240W charging brick that will be bundled with the GT 3 will be able to charge the phone fully in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds. The device will go up to 20 percent in 80 seconds. Also Read - Realme GT 3 confirmed to launch on February 28 at MWC 2023

We’d like readers to know that in China, Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 5, which has the same charging speed. That said, this tech may not be the first globally, but for markets outside China, such charging speed will be witnessed for the first time.

Not just the charging speed, but also the other specs sheet of the phone will be exciting.  Although, it will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5.

The Realme GT 3 will feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with 144Hz refresh rate support. This will be an upgrade over the GT 2’s 120Hz refresh rate panel.

In terms of the optics, the device will feature a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP primary lens supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The main lens will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. Upfront, it is said to have a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

At the helm, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage. The device will pack a  4,600mAh battery, likely a dual-cell capacity supporting a whopping 240W fast charging.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 6:53 PM IST
