Realme Nazro N55 goes on sale in India today: Check details

Realme Narzo N55 was launched in India on April 12, 2023, and just six days after the launch it will be up for purchase in India. The newly launched smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12PM via Amazon India and realme.com today. It is worth noting that the Realme Narzo N55 is the company's first N-series mobile phone under the company's Narzo brand. Realme also sells phones such as the Narzo 50i Prime and the Nazro 50 Pro 5G under its Narzo brand.

The new N series smartphone is offered in two colours- Prime Blue and Prime Black — and two storage variants, which includes 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

Realme Narzo N55 price and offers

Realme Narzo N55 price and offers

Realme Narzo N55 will be available for sale starting 12PM onwards on Amazon.in and realme.com . The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 12,999. Interested buyers can avail a discount of Rs 500 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 1,000 for the 8GB+128GB variant on HDFC credit and debit cards, SBI credit card and EMI on Amazon.in. The same discount is available on ICICI and Axis credit cards and EMI on realme.com. After the discount, the effective price for Narzo N55 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants will be Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

These offers are available till April 21, 2023. During this period, interested buyers will also be eligible for a six-months extended warranty.

Realme Narzo N55 specification

Realme Narzo N55 comes with Realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset which comes with a 12nm octa-core CPU. It has up to 6GB of built-in RAM and an additional 6GB of dynamic RAM that is made available through DRE technology. In addition to this, N55 features a 6.72-inch full HD+ punch hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has got a thickness of 7.89 mm.

The newly launched N series phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The company claims its charger is capable of charging the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 29 minutes.

Coming to the camera, the phone comes with a 64MP AI rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera with a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode and night mode, among other photography options.