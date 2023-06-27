comscore
    Realme Narzo 60 series launch scheduled for July 6

    Mobiles

    Realme is launching two new Narzo phones next month in India. The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro will feature a circular camera island.

    Highlights

    • Realme Narzo 60 series will launch on July 6 in India.
    • Realme Narzo 60 series will feature a circular camera island.
    • Realme Narzo 60 Pro is rumored to be a rebranded Realme 11 Pro.
    Realme Narzo 60 series

    Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone series in India. The Realme Narzo 60 5G will launch early next month and it will be accompanied by the Narzo 60 Pro. The duo is expected to feature a circular camera island and come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme reportedly working on phones with whopping 24GB of RAM

    Realme Narzo 60 series India launch date

    The Realme Narzo 60 series will launch on July 6 at 2 PM in India. The series will be exclusively available on Amazon India website. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 5G design revealed: It's probably a rebranded Realme 11 Pro

    Realme Narzo 60 Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 5G series confirmed to feature curved display

    While we do not know the exact price of the series, we expect the Narzo 60 to be priced at around Rs 15,000. The Narzo 60 Pro may arrive at around Rs 20,000. Both models will have different RAM and storage options.

    The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is confirmed to come with up to 1TB of storage. It may arrive in two color options including the recently leaked Orange shade.

    Realme Narzo 60, Realme Narzo 60 Pro specifications

    The Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro models will come with a new design when compared to their predecessors. The Narzo 60 Pro is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 Pro, which recently arrived in the country.

    The Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole display. It could be an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The screen may have some protection, which the company is yet to confirm.

    The Narzo 60 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to arrive with a large 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The AMOLED panel will refresh at 120Hz. It is expected to have 950 nits of peak brightness similar to the Realme 11 Pro.

    The Pro model is expected to feature a dual camera system with a 100MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

    The camera specs of the vanilla model are still under wraps but some leaks suggest it to be rebranded version of the Realme 11 which was launched earlier in the global market. Having said that, the device may have a 64MP dual camera system.

    Under the hood, the Narzo 60 may come powered by a Dimensity 6000 series chipset, while the Narzo 60 Pro is said to pack a Dimensity 7050 SoC. The duo will likely house a 5,000mAh cell with fast charging support.

    The Pro model may support 67W fast charging. The series will boot on Android 13 OS and have Realme UI 4.0 on top.

    • Published Date: June 27, 2023 10:42 PM IST
