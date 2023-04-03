comscore Realme GT Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 64MP cameras Price in India, Realme GT Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 64MP cameras Reviews and Specs (3rd April 2023) | Techlusive India
    Realme GT Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 64MP cameras

    Realme has announced the launch of its new phone, the GT Neo 5 SE, in China but it did not say when or if it plans to bring it to other markets.

    Highlights

    • Realme GT Neo 5 SE has been launched in China.
    • It comes with a 100W fast-charging battery and an AMOLED display.
    • The new GT Neo 5 SE uses a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.
    Realme GT Neo 5 SE is the latest smartphone from the Chinese brand. As the name suggests, this is a special edition of the GT Neo 5 that was launched earlier this year. The highlight of the phone is that it comes with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which is Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processor. The phone’s design is identical to previous Realme phones, but a multi-coloured rear panel design may appeal to customers. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 SE launch date announced, specifications leaked

    The new Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes with rounded edges but a flat display. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone, which should indicate that there is an LCD panel. However, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes with an OLED display. Before I tell you more specifications of the GT Neo 5 SE, let us get the price of the phone out of our way. Also Read - New Realme GT Neo 5 model with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 could be launching soon

    Realme GT Neo 5 SE price

    The GT Neo 5 SE costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,900) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 26,300) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model, and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500) for the variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This phone will be available in China and the company has not said a word about India availability.

    Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications

    The new Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Powering the GT Neo 5 SE is an octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor with Adreno 725 GPU. You get the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 on the phone, which comes with features such as Dolby Atmos for its stereo speakers. There is a 5500mAh battery that charges at up to 100W speed.

    You will also like the triple cameras on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. There is a 64-megapixel main sensor with an F1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel microscopic sensor on the phone. The last one will let you click microscopic photos of objects. You get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the GT Neo 5 SE inside the punch-hole design.

    • Published Date: April 3, 2023 1:59 PM IST
