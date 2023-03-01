comscore Realme C55 could launch on March 7 with Mini Capsule feature
  • Realme C55 with Mini Capsule feature to launch on March 7, suggests tipster
News

Realme C55 with Mini Capsule feature to launch on March 7, suggests tipster

Mobiles

Realme C55 will be the company's next entry-level smartphone in the global markets.

Highlights

  • Realme C55 is tipped to launch on March 7 in global markets.
  • Realme C55 is expected to come with iPhone-like Dynamic Island, which Realme calls Mini Capsule.
  • Realme C55 could come with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.
Realme C55

Realme has been promoting its upcoming Realme C series smartphone dubbed Realme C55 for some time now. The device is expected to come with Realme’s Mini Capsule feature which is nothing but iPhone-like Dynamic Island. Also Read - Realme's upcoming C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Although the brand has been actively teasing the device, its release date was still under wraps. Now, however, tipster Paras Guglani has shared its release and sale date. The device will launch in the global markets as early as next week. Also Read - Realme's 240W fast charging announced: Charges the GT 3 fully in under 10 minutes

Realme C55 launch date (rumored)

As per the tipster via Pricebaba, the Realme C55 will launch on March 7 in the global markets. It said to then go on sale on the next day, i.e. on March 8. Also Read - Realme GT 3 240W key specifications surface ahead of February 28 launch

The Realme C55 is expected to launch in the budget segment. However, no pricing details have been revealed. But since the launch is said to be next week, we won’t have to wait for too long.

Realme C55 specifications (rumored)

The Realme C55 is expected to come with a punch-hole display. It may have a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The renders shared by the tipster reveal the exact design.

Realme Mini Capsule

The screen will refresh at 90Hz and will have a modern aspect ratio. Interestingly, Realme’s Madhav Sheth tweeted about an upcoming phone’s special feature called Realme Mini Capsule. The feature is nothing but a Dynamic Island for its phones.

Rumors suggest that Mini Capsule will arrive on Realme C55. It will likely show the music playing, the stop-watch timer, and more similar things.

Coming to the cameras, the C55 will feature a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens and 2MP auxiliary lens. It will have an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and have a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to support 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device may come with Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 10:53 AM IST
