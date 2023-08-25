Realme launched the Realme C51 smartphone earlier this year in Taiwan and Indonesia. Now, it’s gearing up for the release of the device in India. The company has now teased the phone’s arrival on its social media platform.

A promotional picture saying ‘Champion Is Coming’ next to the device with the Mini capsule hints at nothing but the launch of a new C series phone. This will most likely be the Realme C51. Unfortunately, the specifications of the phone are yet to be revealed. However, since it’s already available in the global markets, we do know its details.

Realme C51 specifications and features

Starting with the design, the Realme C51 has an iPhone 14 Pro-like rear design. Although, it is a polycarbonate build with dual-texture on the back. The smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ resolution.

The screen has noticeable bezels on the top and the bottom. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560 nits of brightness. The device has a 5MP camera on the front for doing video calls and taking selfies. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 0.3MP depth sensor.

At the helm, it is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC. For the uninitiated, it is a 12nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

It boots on Android 13 OS with Realme UI T on top. For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. It has a 3.5mm headphone and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The smartphone has two color options in the Taiwanese market – Mint Green and Carbon Black. The device was launched in Taiwan for roughly Rs 10,400. That said, expect a similar pricing. It is worth noting that Realme recently launched a C series phone dubbed Realme C55 in India. The device costs Rs 10,999.