comscore
English | हिंदी
25 Aug, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C51 to launch in India soon in the budget segment

Realme C51 to launch in India soon in the budget segment

The Realme C51 is expected to arrive in the budget segment in the country.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Aug 25, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Realme C51
Realme C51

Story Highlights

  • Realme has teased the launch of the upcoming Realme C51 smartphone.
  • Realme C51 will come with the Mini Capsule feature.
  • Realme C51 will likely be powered by a Unisoc chipset.

Realme launched the Realme C51 smartphone earlier this year in Taiwan and Indonesia. Now, it’s gearing up for the release of the device in India. The company has now teased the phone’s arrival on its social media platform.

READ MORE
Realme 11x goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs

A promotional picture saying ‘Champion Is Coming’ next to the device with the Mini capsule hints at nothing but the launch of a new C series phone. This will most likely be the Realme C51. Unfortunately, the specifications of the phone are yet to be revealed. However, since it’s already available in the global markets, we do know its details.

READ MORE
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G, and Buds Air 5 launched in India: Check details

Realme C51 specifications and features

Starting with the design, the Realme C51 has an iPhone 14 Pro-like rear design. Although, it is a polycarbonate build with dual-texture on the back. The smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ resolution.

READ MORE
Realme to launch Realme 11 5G, 11x 5G, and Buds Air 5 Pro on August 23: All you need to know

The screen has noticeable bezels on the top and the bottom. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560 nits of brightness. The device has a 5MP camera on the front for doing video calls and taking selfies. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 0.3MP depth sensor.

At the helm, it is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC. For the uninitiated, it is a 12nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

It boots on Android 13 OS with Realme UI T on top. For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. It has a 3.5mm headphone and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The smartphone has two color options in the Taiwanese market – Mint Green and Carbon Black. The device was launched in Taiwan for roughly Rs 10,400. That said, expect a similar pricing. It is worth noting that Realme recently launched a C series phone dubbed Realme C55 in India. The device costs Rs 10,999.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

RealmeRealme C51

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language