Realme C51 will launch today in India. The entry-level phone will sit below Realme C53 and offer an interesting design. Some of the highlights of the phone will be the Mini Capsule feature (a feature similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island), dual cameras, and fast charging support.

READ MORE Realme C51 to launch on September 4 on Flipkart: Check details

Realme C51 India launch: Expected price, sale

The Realme C51 will launch today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone will then go on early sale today at 6 PM.

READ MORE Realme Narzo 60x 5G may soon launch in India, specifications leaked

The phone’s pricing is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to be around Rs 10,000. The device will come with up to 8GB RAM (including virtual RAM) and 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme C51 specifications and features

The Realme C51 is advertised to come with a dual finish on the back. The bottom half of the phone will have a matte finish and the upper portion will have a glossy shade. Speaking of shades, the device will come in Carbon Black and Mint Green colors.

While Realme has revealed some of its highlights, not all details are available. But the phone is already official overseas and we expect the Indian model to be similar to the global version. That said, let’s take a look at its specs.

The global version has a rear design similar to the Realme C53. It has an iPhone 14 Pro-esque rear camera design. However, it certainly doesn’t have that top-notch hardware.

Starting with its display, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch water-drop notch panel. It is an LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate support. It has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 560 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC, which is a 12nm chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM with an additional 4GB using the virtual RAM feature. It has 64GB and 128GB of storage options. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, it boasts a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 0.3MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The smartphone can record 1080p video. As for the operating system, it boots on the latest Android 13 OS with Realme UI T skin on top. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.