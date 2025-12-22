Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

With the launch date now confirmed, Realme has started revealing some important details about the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. The series, which is set to debut in India on January 6, 2026, will be led by the Realme 16 Pro+, and the tech giant is clearly focusing on the cameras. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

Realme is calling the new lineup its “200MP Portrait Master”, and from what has been shared so far. The headline feature of the Realme 16 Pro+ is its 200MP FullFocal imaging system. It is claimed to be the only phone in its segment to pair a 200MP main sensor with a 3.5× telephoto lens. The camera is confirmed to be: Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Main sensor: Samsung HP5 (1/1.56-inch) with f/1.8 aperture

Telephoto sensor: S5KJN5-based 3.5× zoom lens

Zoom range: From 0.6× wide to up to 120× digital zoom

Interestingly, Realme is standardising the 200MP experience across the series. That means both the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ support full-pixel auto zoom and lossless zoom at 1× and 2×, meaning you won’t need to jump to the Pro+ just to access high-resolution output. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launching Soon; Check Revealed Colour Options, Expected Specs, More

LumaColor IMAGE: What Is It?

To support the hardware, Realme is introducing a new image processing system called LumaColor IMAGE, developed alongside TÜV Rheinland at the LumaColor IMAGE Lab.

According to Realme, this system focuses on more accurate skin tone rendering, natural depth-of-field using optical fusion blur and ProDepth algorithms. It is also said to result in improved light and shadow reconstruction in portraits. Moreover, AI features like AI Perfect Shot and AI Ultra Clarity are also there to fix common issues such as motion blur, closed eyes, or soft edges.

Talking about the videos, the Realme 16 Pro+ is saif to come with video recording with 4K FullFocal HDR. Both the rear and front cameras support 4K at 60fps.

Apart from this, some additional tools include mainTrack for subject tracking, 4K Motion Photo to turn video frames into live photos, and Vibe Master Mode with 21 colour tones and manual controls. Post-processing is handled by AI Edit Genie, which includes features like AI LightMe, StyleMe, and AI Instant Clip for quick social-ready edits.

Trending Now

What About The Rest?

While this is all we know so far officially. Realme will reveal the remaining specifications, price, and availability details at launch on January 6th. The series will be available via Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and offline retail stores.