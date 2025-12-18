Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G in India, alongside the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G. Although the company has not announced a launch date yet, it has already shared the phone’s design and teased a few key features. Now, a certification listing from China has offered a clearer look at what the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could bring in terms of hardware. Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Expected Soon As A Compact Phone: ALL Details

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

A Realme smartphone bearing the model number RMX5130 has appeared on China’s TENAA certification website. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, this model number is linked to the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The listing appears to be for the Chinese version of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, so some details could change for the Indian model. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

According to the TENAA listing, the phone may come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution at 1,280 x 2,800 pixels. The screen is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion colours. The phone could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launching Soon; Check Revealed Colour Options, Expected Specs, More

Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core chipset, clocked at up to 2.8GHz. The phone is also said to ship with Android 16 out of the box, with Realme reportedly planning three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Battery capacity looks set to be one of the highlights. The listing mentions a 6,850mAh battery, which is expected to be advertised as a 7,000mAh unit.

Camera details have also surfaced through the certification. The Chinese variant is listed with a triple rear camera setup that could include a 200MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone may come with a 50MP front camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Trending Now

Realme recently confirmed a design collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Realme 16 Pro series. The lineup is expected to launch in India soon and will be sold via Flipkart and the Realme India website, with colour options including Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple shades.