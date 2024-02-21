Realme 12 Plus 5G is coming to India on March 6. In a statement announcing the launch date for the next Realme 12 series phone, the company said the Realme 12 Plus 5G will “redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.” Realme plans to do that by doubling down on the photography capabilities of its new mid-range phones. The upcoming Realme phone will sit next to the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G launched last month. Ahead of the launch next month, the company has shared the key details about the phone.

To stand out in the mid-range market, the Realme 12 Plus 5G will come with a Sony LYT600 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company claims it will be a first in the phone’s price segment, which is unclear for now. According to Realme, this sensor will offer “professional-grade photography” — which the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G also stands for. In our review, we found the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G to be one of the best camera phones for under Rs 30,000, thanks to its periscope telephoto lens. However, the Realme 12 Plus 5G is unlikely to feature a periscope telephoto camera.

Realme explained the 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor will bring 18 percent more enhancement in colour reproduction compared to previous generations. There will also be support for 2X in-sensor zooming on the primary camera, which will allow users to click clear images without quality compromise, according to the company. The Realme 12 Plus 5G will also feature an all-new Snap Portrait System, which essentially is a click custom dynamic portrait capture system. The new camera speed will allow clicking up to 208 photos per minute, Realme claimed.

The upcoming Realme 12 Plus 5G will also retain the vegan leather design of the Realme 12 Pro series phones. That also includes the watch design for the camera island on the back. Realme also confirmed there will be an IP54 rating on the phone, as well as a feature called Rainwater Smart Touch, which will allow users to interact with the touchscreen when there is water on it.

While Realme has not revealed the full specifications of the phone in its announcement, it is launching the Realme 12 Plus 5G in Malaysia before the India launch. And that is when we will get the complete information on the phone’s specifications.