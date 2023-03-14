Mobiles Realme 10T 5G launch date announced but you shouldn't get excited

Realme has announced that it will launch a new phone called the Realme 10T 5G later this month, but Indian buyers should not wait.

Realme has announced it will launch a new phone in the 10 series this month. It is called the Realme 10T 5G and it will arrive on March 21. It will be another low-cost phone with a smoother display, a 5G processor, and a lot of space to store your files. Sounds appealing, right? But if you are in India waiting for this phone, do not get excited.

The Realme 10T 5G will be launched in Thailand, but this is not exactly a new phone. According to leaks, the model number for the Realme 10T 5G is RMX3612, which is the same as that of the Realme 9i that was launched in India in August last year. This means the Realme 10T 5G could be a rebranded Realme 9i 5G.

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 10T 5G will take place at an event scheduled to begin at 4 pm local time on March 21. Realme has also shared the key specifications and the design of the Realme 10T 5G via a poster, but since this phone is already available with a different name in India, we are familiar with the specifications.

First, let us talk about what the company has teased for the Thai market. The Realme 10T 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will use a 90Hz display but the size is unclear. You will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 50-megapixel camera on the back of the Realme 10T 5G. Realme also revealed that the upcoming phone will come in black and blue.

Now, the Realme 10T 5G could come with the following specifications that the Realme 9i 5G also packs: a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 software. On the back, you may find a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera next to the 50-megapixel main camera. For selfies, the phone may use an 8-megapixel camera.