Poco is all set to launch the much-awaited Poco X6 Series today in India. The smartphone series will comprise two smartphones dubbed the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro. Both will be 5G handsets and will be priced in different price segments. Some of the highlights of the phone have already been revealed by Poco. The series will feature a larger AMOLED display, triple-rear cameras, and a mix of Dimensity and Snapdragon processors. Let’s see how you can watch today’s live launch event.

Poco X6 Series launch today: Watch the live launch

Poco X6 Series launch will be streamed on the company’s official India YouTube channel. The launch event will begin at 5:30 PM. Those interested in watching the launch can click on the preview below at the aforesaid time.

Poco X6 Series price and availability (expected)

The X6 Series will sit below the F series so expect it to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. With bank offers, the pricing of the phones will go down. The exact pricing will only be revealed at the launch later today. Both phones will be made available for purchase on Flipkart upon launch.