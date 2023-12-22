Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco is all set to launch its next entry-level smartphone dubbed Poco M6 5G. The M6 5G comes a couple of months after the company launched the Poco M6 Pro 5G. Since it’s the standard model, it will come with a modest specs sheet and a slightly different design. Some of its highlights will include a high refresh rate screen, a Dimensity chipset, and a big battery.

Let’s see when and where you can watch the launch event live.

Poco M6 5G India launch, expected price

Poco will launch the Poco M6 5G at 12 PM today. The launch will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can click on the preview below to watch the Livestream at 12 PM.

Upon launch, the Poco M6 5G will be sold online via Flipkart. The smartphone is expected to launch under the Rs 10,000 price range. It will arrive in two color options – black and a gradient shade.

Poco M6 5G specifications (expected)

Poco M6 5G will feature a slightly different design than the Pro model. The device will have sizable camera lens rings placed on the black surface that will also house the Poco logo. Poco advertises the design of the phone as ‘Premium Sky Dance Design’. It will feature a water-drop notch display, as per the promotional poster.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to have a peak brightness of 600 nits and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Expect some sort of protection for the screen like its sibling M6 Pro.

As for the cameras, the device will boast a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens. The secondary lens could be an auxiliary sensor. Upfront, it may have a 5MP lens for clicking selfies. Both the rear and front sensors will be able to shoot 1080p videos, thanks to its chip.

Coming to the chipset, it is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It will be paired with a 4GB base RAM option and going all the way up to 8GB. It is advertised to come with up to 256GB of internal memory. It will have a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

In terms of the battery, it may be equipped with a 5,000mAh cell with fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS. The device should likely get Android 14 update next year.