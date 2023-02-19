Poco has started rolling out Android 13 to the F4 5G flagship phone in India. The new MIUI 14 update for the Poco F4 5G not only upgrades the firmware to Android 13 but also adds support for Jio True 5G services. Since Jio uses 5G Standalone (SA), software support is required on the phone. After the update, Jio users in eligible cities will be able to experience 5G speeds.

Poco India country head Himanshu Tandon on Twitter wrote, “To ensure stability, the roll-out will be in a staged manner, first updated given to beta users. The full roll-out is expected in a week if no critical feedback is there. Thanks for the patience.” So, it is possible that some Poco F4 5G users, specifically on the beta channel, have received the latest software before other users, but eventually, it will be available to everyone. He also mentioned that the new update takes the firmware version of the Poco F4 5G to V14.0.2.0.TLMINXM.

According to users who have managed to receive the update, the new Android 13-based MIUI 14 update is 3.5GB in size. The changelog for the new firmware mentions the December 2022 Android Security Patch, as well. If you receive the prompt too, make sure you follow basic hygiene before continuing with the process of installing the new software. For instance, check if your phone has enough battery and that your data is backed up safely.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification.

On the back of the Poco F4 5G, there is a 64MP main camera that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 20MP camera inside a punch-hole on the display.

At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked at 3.2GHz. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device has Liquidcool 2.0 support and comes with a stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device is said to go from 0 percent to 100 percent in just 38 minutes.

The phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13-based Poco launcher on top. It comes with dual-SIM 5G support with 10 5G bands. It features an IP53 water and dust resistance rating. The device has a 7.7mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.