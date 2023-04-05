Poco has announced the launch date of its next entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. The upcoming Poco C51 will sit in between the Poco C50 and Poco C55. The smartphone will offer a large display, a MediaTek chipset, and up to 7GB of RAM. Also Read - Poco F5 5G tipped to launch on April 6 in India

Poco C51 India launch date, expected price

The Poco C51 is scheduled to launch on April 7 in India. The smartphone will go official on Flipkart at 12 PM on the said date. Also Read - Poco X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 and IP53 rating launched in India

Although the official pricing is yet to be revealed, the device is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. And as said above, it will be placed in the middle of the Poco C50 and the recently launched Poco C55.

For comparison, the Poco C50 is priced starting at Rs 6,500, whereas, the Poco C55 costs Rs 8,499.

Poco C51 specifications and features (expected)

The Poco C51 will feature the same design as the Poco C50. It will come with a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The screen will likely be an LCD panel without a high refresh rate support.

It is expected to come with a dual camera setup with a main lens and an auxiliary lens, similar to Poco C50. We expect it to have a single camera for selfies.

Unlike Poco C50, the Poco C51 will have a slightly better chipset. The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, which is a slightly faster chip than the Helio A22 seen in the C50.

The device will come with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will be expandable via the Turbo RAM (virtual RAM) feature that will offer an additional 3GB of RAM. This will make the total available RAM on the phone up to 7GB.

There’s no information about the battery of the phone, but we expect to pack at least a 5,000mAh cell since it’s common in the segment.