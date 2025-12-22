Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G India Launch Confirmed: Four Models Including Pro, Pro Mini, 15c and Standard Expected Soon

OPPO has confirmed that it is going to unveil its Reno 15 series in India soon, following their initial launch in China last November. The tech giant has shared a teaser on social media platform, revealing colors of the devices. The post unveils phone’s premium design elements and unique finishes. Nevertheless, we don’t have the exact launch details, but the anticipation is building among smartphone enthusiasts.

OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch

As per leaked reports, OPPO is planning to introduce four models under the Reno 15 lineup, including the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15c, and Reno 15 Pro mini. Each model is expected to be launched with the distinct features and cater to the wide range of users. If you are looking for flagship-grade photography, that too at a competitive price range, then you can surely go for the upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro variant is repoted to be coming in a Glacier White finish along with a ribbon-style design. The device is teased to be available in white and blue colorways. The blue color variant showcases that it will have a gradient effect of the aurora lights.

OPO Reno 15 Design and Camera

The teaser shared by the tech giant reveals subtle yet noticeable changes in the camera module of the OPPO Reno 15 lineup. All models are expected to feature a redesigned camera island that resembles with the past iPhone Pro models. The camera module will have three lens rings and an LED flash.

Reno 15 series will focus heavily on photography capabilities, and hence, all models could come with AI portrait Camera support. Talking about the Pro mini, it might include 200-200-megapixel sensor, while the standard Reno 15 might feature a 120x periscope telephoto lens

Battery

Battery is expected to be key highlight in OPPO Reno 15c which is tipped to come with a massive 7000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro is expected to support wireless charging.

Expected Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is expected to cover multiple price segments, with the standard Reno 15 priced below Rs 50,000 and the Reno 15c likely under Rs 40,000.