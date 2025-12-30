OPPO Find N6 Foldable Specs Leak Ahead Of Possible Early 2026 Launch

OPPO’s next book-style foldable, the Find N6, has started showing up in leaks ahead of a possible launch early next year. The company has not officially confirmed the device yet, but recent reports suggest the Find N6 could arrive as OPPO’s first foldable of 2026, with a China launch expected around January. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra Could Drop Camera Button, Pack 7,000mAh Battery

OPPO Find N6 launch timeline (expected)

Leaks shared by tipster Digital Chat Station indicate that the OPPO Find N6 may be unveiled in January 2026. This lines up with earlier reports that pointed to a broader Q1 2026 launch window. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15c May Launch In India Alongside Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro: Expected Specs, Features

OPPO Find N6 Specifications (Expected)

Going by the leaks, the OPPO Find N6 is expected to feature an 8.12-inch foldable LTPO OLED inner display with 2K resolution. On the outside, the phone is said to come with a 6.62-inch cover screen. Both displays are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

In terms of design, the Find N6 is tipped to weigh around 225 grams. Colour options mentioned in leaks include Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange. The phone is also expected to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Find N6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup. This is said to include two 50MP sensors along with a 200MP camera. There is also mention of a 2MP multispectral sensor, which could help with colour accuracy and white balance.

For selfies and video calls, leaks suggest a 20MP camera on the cover display and another 20MP camera on the inner screen. It is still unclear which sensor will serve as the primary camera on the back.

The OPPO Find N6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Memory options could include 12GB and 16GB of RAM, along with storage going up to 1TB.

Battery details point to a dual-cell setup with a combined rated capacity of around 5,850mAh, which OPPO may market as a 6,000mAh battery. Charging speeds have not been mentioned yet. Other features tipped include wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, satellite communication support, and OPPO’s Plus Key.

OPPO Find N6 Availability Outside China

At this stage, there is no official word on global availability. However, recent chatter suggests that markets like India could be in line for the Find N6.