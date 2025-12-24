OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaks Ahead Of 2026 Debut: What We Know

OPPO is lining up a busy start to 2026, with two major smartphones expected to debut in China within the first few months of the year. A new leak suggests that the company has moved up the launch timelines for its next foldable phone and its upcoming Ultra flagship. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped For January 8: Price, Specs Surface Online

OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped

According to a post shared on Weibo by tipster Smart Pikachu (via Gadgets 360), OPPO has fast-tracked the development of the OPPO Find N6 and the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The Find N6 is now tipped to launch ahead of the Chinese New Year, which begins on February 17, 2026. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date Confirmed For December 25: Here’s What We Know

If the timeline holds, OPPO could unveil the foldable as early as January, positioning it ahead of the holiday period when smartphone sales typically see a spike in China. The Find N6 has been rumoured for some time and is expected to be OPPO’s next-generation book-style foldable. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Leak Reveals India Launch Timeline And Key Specs: What To Expect

Earlier reports suggest the OPPO Find N6 could become the first foldable smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device is tipped to feature a large 8.1-inch inner display along with a 6.6-inch cover screen. It has also been described as thinner and lighter than conventional foldable phones, indicating a focus on improved design and portability.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra May Follow in March

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is likely to follow later, with the tipster pointing to a March 2026 launch window in China. The device has reportedly been in testing for some time, and its display is said to include changes compared to OPPO’s current flagship models.

Based on earlier leaks, the Find X9 Ultra may house a quad rear camera setup. It is said to include a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP mid-telephoto lens, along with 50MP ultra-telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. On the front, the phone may feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display.

Unlike the standard Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models, which use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, the Ultra variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The battery capacity is also rumoured to cross the 7,000mAh mark.

OPPO has not confirmed any details related to the launch timelines or specifications, and all information remains subject to change ahead of an official announcement.