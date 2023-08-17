BBK-owned Oppo and OnePlus are anticipated to launch new foldable smartphones later this year dubbed Oppo Find N3 Flip and OnePlus Open. However, the launch date of the foldable phones was unknown. Now, the tentative launch timeline of the phones has been tipped via a reliable source.

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch later this month, i.e. by the end of August. Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that the device will debut on August 29.

This news comes only after around eight months of the release of the Find N2 Flip. It is worth noting that this launch date is likely for China. The global release including the India launch may happen later.

OPPO Find N3 Flip China launch is scheduled for end of August. OnePlus Open Global launch is expected to happen by late September – early October. Apparently the delay is not just due to display switch but also due to the Nokia – OPPO royalty case. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 16, 2023

Brar has also revealed the launch timeline of the OnePlus Open. The first foldable OnePlus Plus, which was said to be delayed recently, is now rumored to launch by late September or early October.

Although unofficial, we now at least know when to expect new foldables from these brands. We hope Oppo and OnePlus make official announcements soon. As for the specs of these phones, Oppo Find N3 Flip has appeared on Geekbench giving out some specs, while the key details of the OnePlus Open have been leaked.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications (leaked)

The Oppo flip phone has model number PHT110 and has scored 1,367 single-core points and 4,168 multi-core points on Geekbench 5. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek octa-core chipset, which is believed to be the Dimensity 9200 SoC. Now, this is a flagship-grade chipset that’s almost as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Furthermore, the smartphone has 12GB of RAM and it boots on Android 13 OS. We expect it to come with a 256GB of base storage option. Other specs of the flip phone are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Open specifications (leaked)

As for the OnePlus Open, the foldable phone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch display on the inside with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It may feature a 6.3-inch outer screen with the same refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will likely have a triple camera system similar to the OnePlus 11. The setup could have a 50MP IMX890 main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

It is expected to come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is rumored to house a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will most likely boot on the Android 13 operating system.