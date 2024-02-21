Oppo has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in the Indian market dubbed Oppo F25 Pro 5G. The smartphone will launch later this month in the country and will be available in the lower mid-range segment. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include triple cameras, a punch-hole display, and a Dimensity chipset.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G India launch date, price range, and availability

Oppo will launch the Oppo F25 Pro 5G on February 29 in India. The smartphone will be available in the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment. Oppo has confirmed that the device will launch in the Lava Red colour option. It is expected to be available online on Amazon India. It may also be available for purchase in the offline market.

Upon launch, the device will compete with the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, Poco X6 5G, and iQOO Neo 7 5G.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications and features (expected)

— 6.7-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate

— 64MP dual cameras

— MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset

— Android 14 OS with ColorOS 14 on top

— 5,000mAh battery

Oppo hasn’t revealed the specifications of the smartphone but it is expected to come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display. The screen will have thin bezels, as per the promotional poster. It will likely have a high refresh rate support of up to 120Hz and feature Panda Glass protection.

Coming to the cameras, the device will boast a triple-rear camera system and may have a 64MP main lens. It may be assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro unit. The rear camera will be able to shoot 4K resolution videos from the rear as well as the front camera. It may have a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

The smartphone is rumored to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with a base 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It may have a big battery such as a 5,000mAh cell with 65W fast charging support. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Further, it will likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box with Colour on top.

As for security, it may have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It is also expected to have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It may come with connectivity options like dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GNSS suite.