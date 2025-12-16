OnePlus Turbo Series 2026 Launch Confirmed With Gaming Focus and Strongest Battery Ever in Its Segment

After months of speculation, OnePlus finally confirmed the launch of its most anticipated smartphone lineup, the new Turbo series. Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, revealed that the upcoming lineup will not include a single smartphone but a dedicated series including multiple devices. The announcement of the OnePlus Turbo series came during the company’s 12th anniversary celebrations.

OnePlus Turbo Series Coming up in 2026

OnePlus Turbo series will be positioned in the flagship and premium segment, offering top-notch performance and the strongest battery in its class. Li Jie hints toward device processors, and hence the possibility of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8 Elite Gen 5. While official details are still under wraps, but early rumors and leaks suggest the series will be tailored for gamers and heavy users.

OnePlus Turbo Series Expected Specifications

Rumors indicate that the tech giant could launch its upcoming Turbo series with a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The display might have either a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate.

To power the devices, the brand is expected to bring the massive 9000mAh battery capacity. This aligns with OnePlus strategy of bringing its upcoming device for heavy gamers, streamers, and multitaskers.

Launch Timeline and Expected Variants

Reportedly, OnePlus Turbo series might debut in China in early phase of the January or February 2026. The early leaks suggest that there could be OePlus Ace 6 Turbo, however, Li made clear that there will be multiple devices rather than one. Expected variants could cater to the mid-range as well as premium segments both.

OnePlus Turbo Series Expectations

Overall, the upcoming OnePlus Turbo series will be a gaming-focused device with high-performance chipsets and massive battery capacity. The device could become major attraction for tech enthusiasts in India and globally with its high-refresh rates and powerful performances.