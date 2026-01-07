OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch 2026 With BOE 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 & 7 Series Chips

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in China with the launch of the OnePlus Turbo 6 series, scheduled for January 8. The new lineup will include two models, the OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V, both of which are already listed for pre-orders in the country. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has confirmed several key specifications, focusing heavily on display quality, performance hardware, and battery capacity.

Display

OnePlus has confirmed that the standard Turbo 6 model will feature a BOE Oriental Screen, offering a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The display will support 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and reach up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Additional display technologies include ProXDR, HDR Vivid, and a dedicated Display P3 Lite chip, aimed at improving visual output across different content types.

The screen also brings multiple usability features such as Sunlight Display for outdoor visibility, Glove Touch for better touch response while wearing gloves, and Rain Touch

Other Features

OnePlus says the Turbo 6 series includes Bright Eye Protection, a display feature developed with medical experts to reduce eye strain. Both models in the lineup will also offer strong durability, with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, providing protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water exposure.

Processor

Unlike the Turbo 6, which will be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, the OnePlus Turbo 6V will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process with clock speeds up to 2.7GHz. The phone will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For gaming and performance stability, the Turbo 6V will include a 360-degree surround gaming antenna, Glacier Cooling System, a Lingxi Touch Chip, and a six-axis gyroscope.

Battery

Both the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are confirmed to pack a 9,000mAh battery, making them some of the largest battery-equipped smartphones from the brand. The Turbo 6V will support 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.