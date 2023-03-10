comscore OnePlus Nord CE gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 up10 March 2023: What's new
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • OnePlus rolls out the final upgrade with Oxygen OS 13 for OnePlus Nord CE users
News

OnePlus rolls out the final upgrade with Oxygen OS 13 for OnePlus Nord CE users

Mobiles

The update applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy that adds a Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Highlights

  • The latest update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G includes improvements to the stability of network conditions.
  • It also brings upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize gaming frame rate, a new Kid Space and more.
  • This update also adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
Untitled design - 2023-03-10T132242.846

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus has rolled out its final upgrade of OxygenOS 13 for its OnePlus Nord CE 5G users. The latest OxygenOS 13 update with firmware version EB2103_11_F.04 is rolled out for global units as of now. It introduces new features launched by Google with Android 13 and some OnePlus-exclusive goodies. Also Read - OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers

Here’s the detailed changelog of the latest update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Ace 2V with 80W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display launched

Changelog

Aquamorphic Design Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.

• Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

• Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Gaming experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Communication

• Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Apps

• Fixes an issue where you are unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 3:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Realme GT3 to Xiaomi 13 Pro: Top 5 smartphones announced at MWC 2023

Realme GT3 to Xiaomi 13 Pro: Top 5 smartphones announced at MWC 2023

Lenovo launches range of new desktop workstations in India

Bharti backed OneWeb confirms successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX

ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays