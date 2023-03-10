OnePlus has rolled out its final upgrade of OxygenOS 13 for its OnePlus Nord CE 5G users. The latest OxygenOS 13 update with firmware version EB2103_11_F.04 is rolled out for global units as of now. It introduces new features launched by Google with Android 13 and some OnePlus-exclusive goodies. Also Read - OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers

Here's the detailed changelog of the latest update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.

• Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

• Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Gaming experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Communication

• Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Apps

• Fixes an issue where you are unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios.