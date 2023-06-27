OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3. Additionally, some of the key highlights of the phone have been revealed. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Top phones launching in June 2023: From Galaxy F54 5G to Realme 11 Pro+

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch date, highlights

The OnePlus Nord 3 will launch on July 5 at 7 PM in India. The smartphone will arrive in Black and Blue color options. Upon launch, it will likely be available for purchase on Amazon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, launch timeline leaked online: All details

It is worth noting that the device will also launch in some European markets on the same day. Kinder Liu OnePlus Present and COO tweeted, “Here’s your first look at OnePlus Nord 3 5G! OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design.”

Can confirm that OnePlus Nord 3 will get a 😮 16GB RAM Variant in 🇮🇳 India! Also, the Global variant is indeed coming with 50MP Sony IMX890 Sensor with OIS (like OnePlus 11 & 11R). Chinese variant has 64MP Camera & No OIS so we're getting a nice upgrade! #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/ge14ZGjIMG — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 26, 2023

OnePlus is currently selling the OnePlus Nord 3 CE Lite. The Nord 3 will have a similar design but with a better specs sheet. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord 3 will arrive with 16GB of RAM in India.

It will also come with 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens with OIS support. For the unversed, this is the same sensor used in the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R.

Apart from this, some of the phone’s key specs were leaked previously. Let’s have a look at its other expected specifications.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The punch-hole screen will refresh at 120Hz and may have higher brightness.

The device will likely have a 16MP camera on the front placed in the punch-hole cut-out. It may come with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.

One of the major highlights of the phone will be its chipset. The smartphone is rumored to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We expect it to come with an 8GB or 12GB of base RAM option.

Coming to the battery department, the smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh cell with 80W fast charging support. With that speed, the device may charge to the brim in less than an hour.

OnePlus will likely offer a dedicated cooling system to keep the thermals in check. It is also expected to come with a Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speaker setup and IR Blaster support. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have OxygenOS 13.1 on top.