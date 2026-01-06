OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at Pro or Ultra Model Making a Comeback After Several Years

OnePlus might be working on its upcoming OnePlus 16 series, expected to offer some of the most power-packed features. Nevertheless, recent leaks and reports have been indicating a potential shift in the company’s flagship strategy. Reportedly, the tech giant is planning to introduce a more high-end model which might be a Pro or even an Ultra model, after several years of introducing the same main flagship smartphone.

OnePlus Might Introduce an Expensive Variant of the OnePlus 16

As per report, OnePlus 16 series would have a high-end model that would be above the normal model. It is claimed that this device is aimed at users who desire the more complete experience of a flagship, without significant sacrifices. The launch could take place in late 2026, with no official confirmation to date.

To recall, since the OnePlus 10 Pro in 2022, the brand has not published a Pro version of its numbered series. Talking about the OnePlus 15, the tech giant focused more on performance and battery life, cutting in other areas including cameras and refined design. Although such a strategy partially contributed to managing prices in certain markets, however, not every long-term OnePlus user was content with it.

Pro or Ultra Model

One of the possible reasons to introduce a Pro or Ultra model is the user feedback and they mentioned looking ahead for a no-compromise device that delivers high-end performance, superior cameras, and flagship enhancements all in single package. Company’s rivals are also trending towards more premium variants and it is important that OnePlus remains competitive in the flagship arena.

OnePlus 16 Series

Individual leaks concerning the standard OnePlus 16 indicate some significant flows, such as a high refresh-rate screen and a prospective 200-megapixel primary camera. In case a Pro or Ultra model is released, it might also go a few steps further with better camera hardware, such as a bigger main sensor and a better telephoto lens.

OnePlus is yet to release any information about the OnePlus 16 series. Just like any early leaks, plans are subject to change before launch.