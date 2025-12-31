OnePlus 16 Leak Hints At 200Hz+ Refresh Rate Screen, 200MP Camera: What To Expect

OnePlus has only just rolled out the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R globally, but early leaks around the next flagship are already starting to surface. As per recent chatter from China, the OnePlus 16 could bring some noticeable changes, particularly in display technology and camera hardware. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

OnePlus 16 Display Upgrades

OnePlus has been steadily increasing display refresh rates over the past few generations. The OnePlus 15 series moved up to a 165Hz panel, and leaks now suggest the brand is testing displays with refresh rates starting at 200Hz and going even higher. Also Read: OnePlus Pad Go 2: A Budget Android Tablet that Raises the Bar

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is experimenting with ultra-high refresh rate panels, possibly pushing close to 240Hz. This means the OnePlus 16 could end up with a display pushing beyond 200Hz, depending on how OnePlus manages performance, resolution, and battery drain. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

It is worth noting that OnePlus reduced display resolution from 2K to 1.5K on the OnePlus 15 to make 165Hz more practical. Whether the company can retain at least a 1.5K resolution while moving to a 200Hz or higher refresh rate remains unclear, especially given the battery impact such panels usually have.

OnePlus 16 Camera Details

On the camera side, the OnePlus 16 is tipped to receive a major hardware update. Leaks also point to OnePlus moving to 200-megapixel camera sensors for its 2026 flagship phones, with the OnePlus 16 likely to be one of the first to get this upgrade. The phone is said to share its camera hardware with the upcoming Oppo Find N6. If this information is accurate, the OnePlus 16 could come with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200MP main sensor along with two 50MP cameras. This would be a clear step up from the OnePlus 15, which featured a triple 50MP camera system with smaller sensors.

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which is likely to arrive sometime in 2026. To handle a high refresh rate display, the phone could also pack a large battery, following the approach seen on the OnePlus 15 with its 7,300mAh capacity.

OnePlus 16 Launch Timeline (Expected)

OnePlus has not shared any official information about the OnePlus 16 yet. Going by the company’s usual launch cycle, the phone is expected to debut in China around October 2026. For now, OnePlus’ focus remains on its upcoming launches, including the OnePlus Turbo series, which is tipped to arrive earlier in the year.

Trending Now

As always, these details are based on early leaks, and the final hardware could change as the launch gets closer.