OnePlus 16 camera leak points to a major upgrade in zoom photography

The OnePlus 15 launched only recently, but early leaks around its successor have already started doing the rounds. The latest information suggests that OnePlus could be planning a noticeable camera upgrade for the OnePlus 16, with a particular focus on zoom photography. While nothing is official yet, multiple reports now point in the same direction. Also Read: OnePlus 15R Review - OnePlus just made its own flagship uncomfortable.

Big upgrade tipped for the telephoto camera

According to information shared by OnePlus Club on X, the OnePlus 16 may feature a much higher-resolution telephoto camera than its predecessor. The leak claims that OnePlus is testing a 200MP telephoto sensor with a relatively large 1/1.56-inch size. Also Read: OnePlus 15 Review - Is This The Most Powerful Android Flagship You Can Buy Right Now?

For reference, the OnePlus 15 comes with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom and uses a smaller sensor. If the latest leak is accurate, the OnePlus 16 could deliver better zoom output, improved detail, and more consistent results in low-light situations when shooting at longer zoom levels. Also Read: OnePlus 16 leak points to 240Hz screen, 200MP camera, and 9,000mAh battery: Check all details

How it compares to other flagships

Bigger telephoto sensors are becoming more common on flagship phones from Chinese brands. Recent models in the Oppo Find X and Vivo X series already use larger zoom sensors to deliver better results, especially at higher zoom levels. A 200MP telephoto camera would place the OnePlus 16 in a similar category.

Another report also suggests that the OnePlus 16 could feature a 200MP primary camera as well, along with an upgraded ultra-wide sensor. If true, this would mark a clear shift in OnePlus’ camera strategy compared to previous generations.

Other upgrades also being discussed

Camera upgrades may not be the only focus this year. Separate leaks claim the OnePlus 16 could be powered by a newer Snapdragon 8-series chipset and feature a high refresh rate display. Battery capacity is also said to increase, though details vary across reports.

That said, there is some inconsistency between leaks. At the same time, earlier leaks had mentioned a different camera setup for the OnePlus 16. This indicates that OnePlus may still be testing multiple hardware options, and the final configuration could change closer to launch.

What to keep in mind

All of this information is based on early leaks, shared months before any official announcement. OnePlus has not confirmed any specifications yet, so the final details may be different when the phone is officially launched. OnePlus has not confirmed any specifications or timelines for the OnePlus 16 so far.