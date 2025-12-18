OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

Just days after the OnePlus 15R made its India debut, it looks like OnePlus isn’t done yet. The company may soon introduce a third smartphone in its current lineup – the OnePlus 15s. While OnePlus hasn’t said anything officially, a recent listing has dropped a strong hint that the phone’s India launch is getting closer. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

A new OnePlus smartphone carrying the model number CPH2793 has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. For those unaware, BIS approval is mandatory before any smartphone goes on sale in India, so this listing is usually a clear sign that a launch is being prepped behind the scenes. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

According to tipsters tracking OnePlus model numbers, CPH2793 is believed to belong to the OnePlus 15s. Interestingly, none of the already-launched OnePlus 15 or OnePlus 15R models carry this suffix, which further strengthens the case for a new phone entering the lineup soon.

Where does the OnePlus 15s fit?

If the naming holds, the OnePlus 15s would sit alongside the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, much like how the OnePlus 13s complemented the OnePlus 13 series earlier this year. That phone marked OnePlus’ return to compact flagship-style phones in India, and the 15s could follow the same path.

To recap, the OnePlus 13s launched in June with a smaller display, flagship-grade chipset, and a price that sat below the Pro-tier models. It appealed to users who wanted strong performance without carrying a large phone.

What to expect from the OnePlus 15s

While official specs are still under wraps, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15s could be the India version of the OnePlus 15T expected in China. If that’s the case, the phone may feature:

A compact 6.3-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

A high refresh rate, possibly higher than last year

A flagship Snapdragon chipset

A dual rear camera setup with a telephoto lens

A significantly larger battery than its predecessor

There are also whispers of improved durability ratings and faster charging, but none of this has been confirmed yet.

OnePlus 15s Possible launch timeline

The OnePlus 13s launched in India around June, and if OnePlus sticks to a similar cycle, the OnePlus 15s could arrive sometime in the first half of next year. The BIS certification suggests the timeline could be sooner rather than later.