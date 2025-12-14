OnePlus 15R Price Leak Reveals Base Variant Starting Around Rs 45,999 with Higher 12GB + 512GB Version at Rs 51,999

OnePlus is once again making headlines as fresh leaks shed light on the upcoming OnePlus 15R, scheduled to launch in India on December 17. Ahead of the official announcement, details around pricing, performance, and hardware upgrades suggest that the 15R could be one of the most competitive smartphones in its segment. With a focus on raw power and battery life, OnePlus appears ready to shake up the premium mid-range space.

OnePlus 15R India Launch Timeline and Availability

The OnePlus 15R is expected to debut in India alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 on December 17. Reports indicate that this model will closely resemble the OnePlus Ace 6T that recently launched in China, with a few tweaks tailored for global markets. At launch, the phone is likely to be offered in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colour options.

OnePlus 15R India Price Leak Details

According to tipster information, the OnePlus 15R could start at around Rs 45,999 to Rs 46,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A higher-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is also expected, with a leaked price of roughly Rs 51,999. These prices are said to be before bank offers, meaning buyers could see instant discounts of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 through select credit card deals.

Performance and Display Upgrades

One of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus 15R is its processor. The smartphone is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it the first global phone to feature this new flagship processor. OnePlus has reportedly worked closely with Qualcomm to optimise performance, thermal control, and power efficiency. The device is expected to feature a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, aimed at gamers and power users.

Battery, Camera, and Durability Expectations

Battery capacity is another strong point, with the OnePlus 15R tipped to pack a massive 7,400mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging. Camera details are still unofficial, but leaks suggest a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera. The phone may also offer high-level water and dust resistance, potentially up to IP69 standards.