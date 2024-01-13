OnePlus 12, 12R India prices leaked ahead of official debut: Details here

The OnePlus 12, along with the OnePlus 12R, is set to be unveiled in India on January 23. Before the official launch, Amazon India may have inadvertently disclosed the price of upcoming smartphones. Although the pricing was promptly removed by the e-commerce platform, a tipster was able to capture a screenshot of the listing. The OnePlus 12, which was first launched in China, operates on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), a tipster, noticed the OnePlus 12’s price listing on Amazon. According to the screenshot shared by him, the starting price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be Rs 69,999. However, the smartphone’s price details are not available on Amazon’s listing now.

The OnePlus 12 will be introduced in various global markets, including India, at the ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ event on January 23, where the OnePlus 12R will also make its debut. The OnePlus 12 was initially released in China in December of the previous year, with a starting price of CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. In China, it is available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options.

The Indian version of the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to have specifications similar to the model released in China. It operates on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera. It offers up to 1TB of UFS 4 built-in storage and a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 11 series 5G has made its debut in India, over six months following the launch of its predecessor, the Reno 10 series 5G. The new series includes two models: the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G. As of now, there is no Reno 11 Pro Plus 5G model. These new devices are seen as modest improvements over the Reno 10 5G and Reno 10 Pro 5G. Oppo is highlighting the enhanced camera capabilities of its new phones, which feature an improved HyperTone Image Engine for processing “lossless” photos.