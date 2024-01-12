Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Smartwatches under Rs 3,000

Smartwatches have become a crucial part of lives — just like smartphones once did, providing users with a variety of features that extend beyond just telling time. They can track fitness activities, provide notifications for incoming calls and messages, offer GPS navigation, and even allow for mobile payments. With the ability to customise watch faces and bands, smartwatches offer both style and functionality. While high-end smartwatches come with support for in-built connectivity for both calls and the internet, low-cost ones allow making calls over a Bluetooth connection with a paired device. The budget smartwatches are also limited in terms of OS capabilities, but you get most features depending on the price. If you are looking for a low-cost smartwatch, here are some deals that you can check out on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches

Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse is one of the best smartwatches for under Rs 3,000. It offers a battery life of 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch has a 1.4-inch Full-HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. There is a blood oxygen monitor, a real-time heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker in the smartwatch. All the health and fitness data is logged into the Noise Health Suite app on your Android or iOS phone. You can choose from over 60 cloud-based watch faces and even customise them. This smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,499, as compared to the listed price of Rs 4,999.

Fastrack FS1 Pro

This smartwatch from Fastrack uses a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with an arch. The display supports Always-On Display, which means it stays on all the time to give you information. The smartwatch features SingleSync Bluetooth Calling technology that allows you to sync contacts and recent dials up to 100 on Android and 50 on iOS. The Fastrack FS1 Pro also supports Quick Replies on Android phones. Fastrack claims the smartwatch supports NitroFast Charging, which ensures a day’s battery life from a 10-minute charge. You get over 110 sports modes and over 200 watchfaces, along with an AI Voice Assistant. The smartwatch comes with an auto stress monitor, a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a menstruation tracker, and a blood oxygen monitor.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

Featuring a 1.39-inch TFT round display with a touchscreen panel and a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It has 320 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and can last about four days on a Bluetooth connection. The Phoenix Ultra comes in different straps, including a stainless steel that gives off a sleek finish. This smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 12,499.