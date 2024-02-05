Nothing Phone 2A to be available on Flipkart: Here's what we know about it

Nothing Phone 2A India launch: Nothing is set to launch its first mid-budget smartphone, that is, the Nothing Phone 2A in India. While Nothing hasn’t confirmed exactly when the phone will be up for grabs in the country yet, it has shared details about its availability. Nothing via a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the Nothing phone 2A will be available on Flipkart.

Apart from that, Flipkart has also shared a dedicated microsite, wherein the company will be sharing details about the Nothing Phone 2A as it nears its launch. At the moment, the microsite shows the Nothing Phone 2A as ‘Coming Soon’. In the days leading up to the launch, the e-retailer is expected to add snippets of information about the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2A expected specifications

It is worth noting that while Nothing hasn’t confirmed any of the features that its Nothing Phone 2A will come with, reports have already detailed what we should expect from the phone. According to the details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2A will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 7200 system-on-chip (SoC) and run Google’s Android 13 mobile operating system. On the camera front, the Nothing Phone 2A is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of 50MP primary lens with Samsung’s GN9 sensor and a 50MP secondary lens with JN1 sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to get a 32MP lens with Sony’s IMX615 sensor.

The tipster says that with the Nothing Phone 2A, the company will maintain its tradition of offering its phone in Black and White colour variants. Additionally, he also shared the leaked images of the Nothing Phone 2A with cover. Here’s how the phone is expected to look like:

Nothing Phone 2A launch and availability

Nothing is expected to officially launch the Nothing Phone 2A at the Mobile World Congress 2024 later this month post which it is expected to be available for grabs in India and other markets around the globe. Stay tuned for all the details.