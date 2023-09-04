Nokia has scheduled a launch event this week for its new 5G smartphone. The HMD Global-backed smartphone maker has shared a teaser video on its social media platform for the device. The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive in the budget segment. Let’s take a look at the details.

Nokia 5G phone launch date

The new Nokia 5G Phone will be announced on September 6 in India. Unfortunately, Nokia hasn’t given out the name of this upcoming 5G phone. But if we go by the rumors, the company may bring the Nokia G42 5G to India.

Last month, Nokia unveiled the Nokia G42 5G in global markets. It is a 5G phone with budget-centric specifications. The device has a standard Nokia design with a plastic back. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. Nokia has offered Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back placed in a vertical alignment. The setup is led by a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of 1080p videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ octa-core SoC. It is an 8nm chipset with Adreno 619 GPU. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage. It packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for 20W wired charging.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The device has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its wireless connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. Lastly, the phone boots on the Android 13 OS out of the box.

HMD Global partnered with iFixit for the repairability of the Nokia G42 5G. For the unversed, iFixit is an American company that deals in repair parts for gadgets. With HMD Global’s successful partnership for the Nokia G42 5G, buyers can get the phone’s parts from iFixit for five years. This includes parts like the screen, battery, ports, and others.

It is worth noting that Nokia is yet to confirm the exact device that’s coming to India. The Nokia G42 5G’s arrival is just a speculation. That said, let’s wait for the launch event this week before we jump to conclusions.