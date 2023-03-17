comscore Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000 Price in India, Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000 Reviews and Specs (17th March 2023) | Techlusive India
    News

    Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000

    Mobiles

    The Nokia C12 sale has now begun in India and it is a brand-new affordable phone that brings a 6.3-inch HD+ display and a 3000mAh battery.

    Nokia C12

    Powering the Nokia C12 is an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor paired with 2GB of RAM.

    Nokia C12, the latest entry-level Android phone from HMD Global, is now up for sale in India. With modest specifications and the promise of near-stock Android software, the Nokia C12 can be a good phone for people looking to access basic functionalities and some more. Apart from the design and specifications, customers are likely to find the price of the Nokia C12 appealing. Also Read - Nokia C12 low-cost Android phone launched in India

    “Coming with all the C-series family reassurances, it provides a more efficient smartphone experience, making the promises of durability and security more accessible than ever,” said HMD Global in a press statement.

    Nokia C12 price in India

    The Nokia C12 is an affordable phone that should fit everyone’s budget. It costs Rs 6,999, but it will be available at a limited-period offer of Rs 5,999. HMD Global has not specified when the offer would end. The Nokia C12 comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours.

    Nokia C12 specifications

    If you are looking for a good phone for your grandparents — even parents, the Nokia C12 can be a good option since it offers basic functionalities without needing much power. Powering the Nokia C12 is an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. However, you have the option to extend the RAM space by 2GB. There is 64GB of internal storage on the phone, but you can expand it using a microSD card.

    There is a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop-style notch on the Nokia C12. The phone runs Android 12 (Go edition) software, which is essentially a trimmed-down version of Android 12. This OS has all the Google apps but without some advanced functionalities. The Nokia C12 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Fueling the Nokia C12 is a 3000mAh battery that does not support fast charging. HMD Global has promised at least two years of regular security updates on this phone, but there is no word on whether or not there will be an Android upgrade.

    • Published Date: March 17, 2023 2:04 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000

    Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to Karnataka HC

    Meta layoffs: Sacked employee asks if Mark Zuckerberg got a pay cut?

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC launched: Check details

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features