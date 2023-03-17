Nokia C12, the latest entry-level Android phone from HMD Global, is now up for sale in India. With modest specifications and the promise of near-stock Android software, the Nokia C12 can be a good phone for people looking to access basic functionalities and some more. Apart from the design and specifications, customers are likely to find the price of the Nokia C12 appealing. Also Read - Nokia C12 low-cost Android phone launched in India

“Coming with all the C-series family reassurances, it provides a more efficient smartphone experience, making the promises of durability and security more accessible than ever,” said HMD Global in a press statement.

Nokia C12 price in India

The Nokia C12 is an affordable phone that should fit everyone’s budget. It costs Rs 6,999, but it will be available at a limited-period offer of Rs 5,999. HMD Global has not specified when the offer would end. The Nokia C12 comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours.

Nokia C12 specifications

If you are looking for a good phone for your grandparents — even parents, the Nokia C12 can be a good option since it offers basic functionalities without needing much power. Powering the Nokia C12 is an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. However, you have the option to extend the RAM space by 2GB. There is 64GB of internal storage on the phone, but you can expand it using a microSD card.

There is a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop-style notch on the Nokia C12. The phone runs Android 12 (Go edition) software, which is essentially a trimmed-down version of Android 12. This OS has all the Google apps but without some advanced functionalities. The Nokia C12 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Fueling the Nokia C12 is a 3000mAh battery that does not support fast charging. HMD Global has promised at least two years of regular security updates on this phone, but there is no word on whether or not there will be an Android upgrade.