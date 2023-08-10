HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the launch of two new feature phones: the Nokia 130 Music and the Nokia 150.

The Nokia 130 Music is designed for music enthusiasts, offering a powerful loudspeaker, an MP3 player, and an FM radio with both wired and wireless modes. The Nokia 150 is a premium phone that combines elegant design with rugged durability, featuring metallic accents and a nano texture.

Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global said, “As we introduce the new Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 to the world, we’re thrilled to offer phones that truly stand out. With all new design and rich music features, upgraded battery for extended talk time, and user-friendly designs, the Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 embodies the essence of lasting connections and convenience. These phones are proof of our commitment to providing reliable and innovative devices that enhance our customers’ lives.

Nokia 130 Price and availability

The Nokia 130 Music will be available in three stylish colours Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold. The featured phone is priced at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue and Purple colours and Rs 1949 for Light Gold colour. Nokia 130 is available in India via retail stores, Nokia’s official website, and online partner stores.

Nokia 150 Price and availability

Nokia 150 is available in three attractive colours: Charcoal, Cyan and Red at Rs 2699. The featured phone is available in India via retail stores, Nokia’s official website, and online partner stores.

Nokia 130 specifications

The Nokia 130 Music features a big 2.4-inch QVGA display, a tactile key mat, and dual-band GSM 900/1800 networks for reliable connectivity. It also has an upgraded 1450mAh battery that delivers hours of talk time and an impressive 34 days of standby. The phone supports a MicroSD card of up to 32GB, providing ample space for multimedia and data storage.

The feature phone comes equipped with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a standard 3.5mm audio headphone jack and bundled wired headphones and storage for 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. In addition to this, it has the option to choose between wired and wireless FM radio.

Nokia 150 specifications

The Nokia 150 is a premium feature phone with a sleek design and robust construction that can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. It has a 2.4-inch display, a VGA camera with flash, a loud speaker, MP3 player and an LED torchlight. The phone is backed by an IP52 dust and splash-proof rating.

The Nokia 150 has a long-lasting 1450mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of talk time and up to 34 days of standby.