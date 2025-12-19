New iQOO Z-Series Leak Hints At 200MP Camera And Premium Build: What We Know

iQOO appears to be expanding its Z-series lineup with another mid-range smartphone, and early leaks suggest the brand could be testing a major camera upgrade. According to a new Weibo post by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, iQOO is internally evaluating a Z-series phone that may bring flagship-level hardware elements to the mid-tier segment. While information is still limited, the leak suggests that iQOO may be paying closer attention to build quality and camera hardware this time. Also Read: iQOO 15 Review: A Flagship That Finally Goes Beyond Just Gaming

According to the tipster, the Z-series phone is currently being discussed with features such as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal frame, and a 200MP main camera built around a large sensor. Digital Chat Station has clarified that this is still an early-stage evaluation, and the final hardware configuration has not been locked yet. Also Read: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Flagships Compared

In the comments section of the post, the tipster further revealed that the phone may use Samsung’s 200MP HP5 camera sensor. If the information holds true, it would represent a noticeable shift for the Z-series, which has traditionally prioritised performance and pricing over high-resolution camera setups. The tipster also noted that most competing phones in the same segment continue to use plastic frames and optical in-display fingerprint sensors, indicating that iQOO may be exploring a more premium approach with this upcoming device.

Not the iQOO Z11 Turbo Pro

The leak makes it clear that this phone is separate from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered Z-series model that surfaced earlier. That device is widely expected to launch as the iQOO Z11 Turbo Pro and is not considered a mid-range offering due to its flagship-grade chipset.

While some online speculation hints that the newly tipped phone could be the iQOO Z11 Pro, there is currently no solid evidence confirming its branding or final market position.

Other iQOO Developments

Separately, recent reports indicate changes in iQOO’s broader lineup plans. The rumoured iQOO 15 Ultra flagship has reportedly been delayed, while the compact iQOO 15 Mini is said to have been cancelled altogether.