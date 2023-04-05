comscore Moto G13 first sale begins today: Check price and specs
    Motorola Moto G13 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

    The Moto G13 features a 90Hz display, triple-rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

    • Motorola Moto G13 is now up for grabs on Flipkart.
    • The Moto G13 comes with a punch-hole HD+ display.
    • The Moto G13 is powered by a MediaTekHelio G85 SoC.
    Motorola last month launched the Moto G13 in India. It is a 4G smartphone with a host of features such as an IP52 rating, 90Hz display, and Dolby Atmos support. Also Read - Moto G13 with Helio G85 and Android 13 launched in India: Check details

    The Motorola Moto G13 is priced under Rs 10,000 and boots on the latest Android 13 OS. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G Review: Stock and Secure

    Motorola Moto G13 sale: price, offers, colors

    The Motorola Moto G13 starts at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Motorola Moto G13 could launch next week with these specs

    The device has a few offers from Jio and Myntra. Users will get 40 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 (a total of Rs 2,000) from Jio. Additionally, users with Jio SIM or those willing to switch to Jio will get a Rs 500 Myntra Gift Voucher.

    As usual, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users will get 5 percent cashback when purchasing the device on Flipkart.

    It comes in two color options, namely, Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal.

    Motorola Moto G13 specifications and features

    The Moto G13 sports a PMMA back, which is also called Acrylic Glass. It features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an IPS LCD panel with thin bezels on three sides except for the bottom. At the bottom, it has a noticeable chin.

    At the helm, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD Card.

    The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there’s an 8MP camera for clicking selfie images. The main sensor has support for Phase Detection Autofocus.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

    It has a dual speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos. As for security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock.

    • Published Date: April 5, 2023 11:53 AM IST
