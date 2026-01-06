Motorola Book-Style Foldable Phone Leak Reveals Galaxy Z Fold-Like Design And Stylus Support

Motorola may finally be preparing to enter the book-style foldable phone segment. After years of focusing only on clamshell foldables under the Razr lineup, fresh leaks now suggest the company is working on its first inward-folding smartphone, allegedly called the Motorola Razr Fold. While Motorola has not confirmed anything officially, early details give a decent idea of what the device could look like and how it may be positioned. Also Read: Motorola Smartphone Reportedly Explodes While In Pocket, Here’s What The Company Said

First Look at Motorola’s Book-Style Foldable

The leaked renders were shared by tipster Evan Blass, showing what is said to be Motorola's first book-style foldable. The design looks familiar, borrowing elements from Motorola's Edge series. The rear camera module is left-aligned and houses three lenses along with an LED flash.

Two colour options appear in the leak. One version looks to have a carbon-fibre-like finish in black, while the lighter variant seems to use a faux leather texture. There is also an extra physical button on the left side of the phone. If Motorola follows its recent design choices, this button could be linked to AI shortcuts or quick actions.

A Narrow Display Like Galaxy Z Fold

One of the more interesting aspects of the leak is the phone’s form factor. Instead of going for a wider design like some newer foldables, Motorola seems to be sticking to a tall and narrow outer display. When unfolded, the inner display looks closer to a square, similar to what Samsung offers on its Galaxy Z Fold phones.

This kind of layout works well for multitasking and using two apps side by side, especially in portrait mode. The trade-off is video playback, where most content may not fill the screen and can show black bars. Motorola seems to be prioritising productivity and app usage over media consumption with this approach.

Stylus Support Could Be the Key Difference

Where Motorola may try to stand out is stylus support. The leaked information suggests the foldable could support pen input, something Samsung has slowly moved away from on newer foldables in favour of thinner designs.

The stylus is reportedly called the Moto Pen Ultra and may be offered in Pantone’s “Color of the Year” shade, Cloud Dancer. If it does make it to the final device, it could be useful for people who want a foldable for writing notes, sketching, or basic work tasks.