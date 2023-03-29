Motorola on Tuesday launched the all-new Moto G13 in the Indian market. The device comes with notable features such as a 90Hz display, IP52 rating, and Dolby Atmos support under Rs 10,000 segment. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G Review: Stock and Secure

Some of its other highlights include a triple camera system, stereo speakers, and the latest Android 13 OS. Also Read - Motorola Moto G13 could launch next week with these specs

Motorola Moto G13 India price, colors, and availability

The Moto G13 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart

The device has a few offers from Jio and Myntra. Users will get 40 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 (a total of Rs 2,000) from Jio. Additionally, users with Jio SIM or those willing to switch to Jio will get a Rs 500 Myntra Gift Voucher.

Motorola will make the Moto G13 available for purchase in its first sale on

Motorola Moto G13 specifications and features

The Moto G13 sports an Acrylic Glass back, which is nothing but PMMA material or plastic. It has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Get ready for #motog13, a premium & #Hatke design that’s thoughtfully crafted. Store everything you love with 128GB Storage & multi-task with 4GB RAM. Get #HatkeExperience with latest Android™ 13 & much more at ₹9,999. Sale starts 5 April on @flipkart & leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 29, 2023

In terms of optics, the smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfie images.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD Card.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

There’s a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. For security, it has support for facial recognization. It has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 4.1 support. It is a