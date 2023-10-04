Google today hosted its annual Made by Google 2023 event wherein the company announced a host of new devices — Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, new Pixel Buds Pro, and Android 14 mobile OS. In addition to these, the company also announced a bunch of new features that will be exclusive available on the Pixel Tablet and the company’s Pixel smartphones. The list includes new camera and image editing features and more navigation options for kids to name a few. Google says that it has already started rolling out these new features to Pixel Tablets and supported Pixel smartphones and that they will be available to all supported devices globally over the next few weeks.

New features coming to Pixel smartphones

— Android 14 brings a new camera interface to the Pixel Fold that enables users to toggle between their favorite photo and video modes to quickly find and access them.

— With Android 14, Pixel smartphone users will be able to personalize their lock screen with new custom clock and wallpaper collections. They will also be able to change the lock screen quick actions, notification display, and Smartspace information. This feature will be available on Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and newer Pixel phones.

— Google is also bringing new monochromatic themes to supported Pixel phones, Pixel tablet, and Google apps through the Material You colour system. This feature will be available on Pixel Fold, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and newer Pixel phones.

— Pixel Fold is getting a Dual Screen interpreter mode that will make it easier for users to have face-to-face conversations in different languages. “Pixel Fold simultaneously uses the inner and outer screens to translate live conversations, helping you have more natural conversations across languages without having to huddle around a single screen,” Google wrote in a blog post.

— Google is also rolling out a new image editing feature to Pixel 6 and newer Pixel phones that will enable users to edit RAW images directly in the Photos editor.

— Google also announced that Pixel 6 and newer Pixel phones will now notify users if their power adapter or USB cable is charging their device slowly or not at all.

— Additionally, with the upcoming feature drop, users will now see exactly what is being restricted on their Pixel phones to extend battery life and select essential apps that can continue to run when they toggle on Extreme Battery Saver. Users can also turn on Battery Saver or Extreme Battery Saver with automatic notifications at 10 percent and 20 percent.

— Lastly, the company is rolling out an app streaming feature to ChromeOS-powered devices that will enable users to use an app on their Pixel phone and switch seamlessly to using it on their Chromebooks. With this feature, users will also be able to send and respond to messages and check on your food delivery. This feature will also be available on Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and new Pixel phones.