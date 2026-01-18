Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launching in India Tomorrow with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 and AI-Powered 50MP Camera

Lava is set to roll out its new dual-screen smartphone, the Lava Blaze Duo 3, in India tomorrow, January 19, 2026. The new model will consist of an unconventional design and practical functions that will provide the user with the experience of having two displays. Having a sophisticated design and higher features, the Blaze Duo 3 is expected to be a good competitor in the mid-range market and a good alternative among tech enthusiasts who want to have something different under Rs 20,000.

Design and Display

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 adds a dual-screen configuration, with the main display measuring 6.6 inches of Full-HD+ AMOLED capability, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, meaning it can be used outside. The rear camera module also has a fairly small 1.6-inch secondary display that enables users to view notifications, manage music and even take selfies with the rear cameras. Lava has maintained the design to be smooth and contemporary with rounded corners, flat back panel and a profile of 7.55mm and weighing 181 grams. There are two color options, Moonlight Black and off-white, shown as official teasers to provide users with a choice between understated elegance or traditional style.

Camera Features

The Blaze Duo 3 features a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8. The camera system is supported by AI and improves image quality under different lighting conditions, whereas the front camera with 8 megapixels can be used to make video calls and selfies. The secondary screen on the rear panel gives it a creative touch, allowing one to frame a shot using the primary camera to capture high-quality selfies.

Performance and Software

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is based on the Android 15 operating system and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset under the hood. Coupled with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, the gadget is potentially capable of running multiple tasks, playing games, and applications without a hitch. Other features are stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as an IR blaster. The phone is also IP64 rated which provides it with defense against dust and slight splashes.

Battery, Connectivity

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 33W, and will last for long days and can be topped up quickly. It has connectivity support of 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo. Lava Blaze Duo 3 will begin at Rs 16 999, which is a good option because it offers dual-screen innovation to its users at a price they can readily afford.