Is Realme About to Break Records? Upcoming P Series Phone Rumored With 10,000mAh Battery and 12GB RAM in India

The reports indicate that Realme will soon introduce an expansion of its popular P series in India with a brand-new smartphone that might set new standards in terms of battery capacity. This tenth device will be seen to be even more enduring, following the release of Realme P4x 5G in December 2025, which is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery and has 45W fast charging. The phone with a 10,000mAh battery was recently seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, thus indicating that its formal release in India could not be very far away.

BIS Certification Suggests Imminent Launch

On X, tipster Yogesh Brar posted that a Realme smartphone that is modeled as RMX5107 has been approved by BIS. Brar claims that the phone may be released in India before the end of January. Although, Realme has not officially verified the device, nevertheless the BIS listing points that the launch will take place soon. Assuming that it is the case, this new P series phone would be availed soon after the P4x 5G, providing Indian consumers with an alternative in the mid-range range.

10,000mAh Battery Capacity

The highlight of the next realme phone according to the rumors is the battery capacity of 10, 000mAh which is bound to be the largest battery on any Realme phone in India. As a point of reference, the current smartphones have a battery ranging between 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh, thus this is a momentous leap. It is leaked that the handset will operate on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and may also have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. These specifications meant that the phone would be easy to use in multitasking, gaming and media consumption as well as providing unprecedented battery life.

How It Compares to Realme P4x 5G

The Realme P4x 5G is now equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, 45W wired fast charging, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a dual rear camera setup with a primary sensor of 50 megapixels. The P4x 5G is a good product in terms of performance and long battery life, but the proposed RMX5107 has the potential to be better with a 10,000mAh battery, which may become a standard in battery capacity in the mainstream smartphone market.

What This Means for Buyers

In case Realme introduces this device in the foreseen way, it would serve the customers’ interest in having a longer battery life without reducing the performance and storage. Such large batteries are uncommon in mainstream phones, so it is an interesting step since Indian consumers are interested in the endurance-oriented device in the P series of phones. Since the BIS approval is already done, an official announcement may take place at any time in the near future, and this process will decide the specifications, prices, and availability.