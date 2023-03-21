iQOO Z7 is the latest smartphone to join India’s mid-range market. The brand-new iQOO Z7 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, which the company claims surpassed benchmarks with the highest score of over 485,000 on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. That indicates a fast performance, which means gamers will find it appealing. But for everyone else, there are features aplenty. Also Read - iQOO Z7 series India launch confirmed, will likely arrive in March

The iQOO Z7 boasts of an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, so scrolling through Instagram and animations will look smoother. The 64-megapixel cameras will offer different options to users to click photographs. The design of the smartphone also looks appealing for the price.

iQOO Z7 price in India

The iQOO Z7 comes in two configurations. The one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory costs Rs 18,999, while the one with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 19,999. However, you can shave Rs 1,500 off the price by using an SBI or HDFC Bank credit or debit card or opting for an EMI payment option. The sale is now live on the Amazon India website and iQOO’s online store. The iQOO Z7 comes in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colours.

iQOO Z7 specifications

The iQOO Z7 can be your next mid-range phone, thanks to the mix of specifications it brings. Powering the iQOO Z7 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor that facilitates the Ultra Game Mode on the phone. Over and above the option of up to 8GB of RAM, each variant comes with the Extended RAM 3.0 feature that lets you expand RAM by an additional 8GB. So, the 6GB RAM variant effectively offers 14GB of RAM, while the 8GB RAM model offers 16GB of RAM with the functionality turned on.

You get a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and support for HDR10+. You also get Schott Xensation UP glass protection on the display. The iQOO Z7 is IP54-rated, which means it is dust- and water-resistant. There is up to 1TB of expandable storage on the phone, as well. The phone uses a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology, which the company claims can fill half the battery in 25 minutes. The iQOO Z7 supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for Reliance Jio and Airtel on both SIM card slots.