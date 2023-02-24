comscore iQOO Z7 series confirmed to launch in India: Check details
iQOO Z7 series India launch confirmed, will likely arrive in March

The iQOO Z7 series will likely have the vanilla iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7 Pro. The latter is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7XX series chipset.

  • iQOO has officially confirmed the release of the iQOO Z7 series in India.
  • The iQOO Z7 series will likely arrive in March.
  • The iQOO Z7 series will likely comprise the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7 Pro.
Image: iQOO

iQOO launched the iQOO 11 5G smartphone earlier this year in India. Following its release, the company unveiled the iQOO Neo 7, which is a gamer-centric smartphone. It appears that the Vivo sub-brand has more phones in the pipeline as it has just announced the release of the iQOO Z7 series. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 5G with Dimensity 8200 and 120W fast charging launched in India

The iQOO Z7 series will be the successor to the iQOO Z6 series launched last year. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 to launch in India on February 16: Expected price, specs and more

iQOO Z7 series India launch timeline

While iQOO has confirmed the launch of the iQOO Z7 series in India, there’s no exact launch date or timeline. However, it is believed to arrive in March. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 5G India price along with offers leaked before launch this week

The iQOO Z7 series will likely have two or more phones, namely, iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7 Pro. Similar to last year, we could see more phones in the series as we move forward.

Unfortunately, the brand is yet to confirm any more details about the series. But as per the promotional poster, the iQOO Z7 will have a similar design as the predecessor.

iQOO Z7, iQOO Z7 Pro specifications (rumored)

The vanilla iQOO Z7 is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, whereas, the iQOO Z7 Pro is said to have Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

This is just a rumor, the specs might differ when the brand officially launches the phones. That said, do take the information with a pinch of salt.

As of now, there’s nothing else that we know about the upcoming series. But if an educated guess is to be made, we can expect an AMOLED panel on the Pro model. Both phones will likely have 120Hz refresh rate support.

The iQOO Z6 Pro was launched with 66W fast charging, we expect the iQOO Z7 Pro to have the same or a better fast charging solution. The series is expected to run on Android 13 OS out of the box.

 

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 5:52 PM IST
