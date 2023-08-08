iQOO’s CEO Nipun Marya took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the launch date of the upcoming smartphone in India. The spin-off brand of iQOO is all set to bring the iQOO Z7’s elder brother iQOO Z7 Pro. The smartphone will go official later this month and will have mid-range-level hardware.

iQOO Z7 Pro India launch date, availability

The iQOO Z7 Pro is scheduled to launch on August 31 in India. The smartphone will likely be made available for purchase in the online market on Amazon. It is expected to arrive in the mid-budget segment in the country. Although iQOO is yet to confirm its pricing, our guess is that the phone will start under Rs 30,000.

Fortunately, the company started teasing the product’s key highlights a few days back, so we do know some of its details. Also, some of its specs have been leaked.

iQOO Z7 Pro specifications (Expected)

iQOO recently confirmed that the Z7 Pro has scored 7,00,000+ points on AnTuTu. This hints that the device will get a mid-range processor, likely a Dimensity 7000 series chip since the Neo 7 already packs a Dimensity 8000 series processor. More specifically, the device could be powered by the Dimensiry 7200 chipset.

A few rumors also suggested that the device may get the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which is present in the OnePlus Nord CE 3. However, the Snapdragon version may be limited to China. It will likely come with a base of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch large AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution. The screen may refresh at up to 120Hz. It is also expected to come with some sort of protection for the front glass. To recall, the iQOO Z6 Pro was launched with Panda Glass protection.

Furthermore, the iQOO Z7 Pro is speculated to have a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth and macro shots. The main camera will likely have OIS for smoother footage. The device may come with a big battery having 66W fast charging support. As for the operating system, it may boot on Android 13 OS with FunTouch OS 13 on top.

iQOO may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner on the iQOO Z7 Pro since there’s no visibility of a side-mounted scanner in the promo image. It will be a 5G phone and may come with a dual-SIM slot.