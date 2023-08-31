iQOO on Thursday launched the all-new iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone comes in the mid-budget segment and joins its siblings, the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7s launched earlier this year. The Pro model of the phone brings a lot to the table including cosmetic changes like the ring-like LED flash module to powerful internals like the Dimensity 7200 SoC.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G India price, colors, and availability

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Buyers will get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

The device comes in two color options, namely, Graphite Matte and Blue Lagoon. It will go on sale starting September 5 at 12 PM on Amazon and iQOO India website.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G specifications

iQOO’s new Z7 Pro 5G comes with a design inspired by its sub-brand’s Vivo V27 5G smartphone. The smartphone has a ring-like LED flash unit next to the cameras placed on a rectangular camera island. There’s a punch-hole display on the front with curved edges. The screen is sized 6.78 inches supporting Full-HD+ resolution. The AMOLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a narrow-bezel design.

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core chipset. The chipset is based on TSMC’s 2nd generation 4nm process. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also has 8GB of extended RAM, making total RAM on the phone up to 16GB. Furthermore, it has gaming features like motion control, 4D Game Vibrations, and more. iQOO claims that the device has scored 7,28,911 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. iQOO has also provided a dedicated cooling solution inside the phone.

The smartphone features a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens with OIS support. It also has an auxiliary secondary lens. The rear cameras are assisted by the Aura light, which is the ring-like LED flash unit. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging support. For security, it has an in-display scanner and facial unlock support. The device boots on Android 13 OS and has FunTouchOS 13 on top. iQOO will offer 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates to the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. Lastly, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.